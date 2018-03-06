Namibia: Bails Come Off for Veteran Local Cricketers

Cricket Namibia last week announced the retirement of two of the country's most prominent cricketers, Captain Sarel Burger and Vice-Captain Craig Williams.

Both Sarel and Craig final representational matches for Namibia were against Free State at the Wanderers stadium on 22 to 25 February

Cricket Namibia, the Board and the whole cricketing community expressed their appreciation and respect to Sarel and Craig who contributed so much.

Sarel is an exceptional all-rounder. He made his debut for Namibia in 2003 and in the 274 ODIs, List A, First Class and T20 representational matches since then he has amassed a total of 6 553 runs and with batting a highest score of 135 and taken 339 wickets. During these matches he has either faced as a batsman or himself bowled 29 945 deliveries.

Craig's career has been similarly expressive of his exceptional skills as an all-rounder. Craig made his debut for Namibia in 2007. During his career in 301 List A, First Class and T20 representational matches he has scored 12 144 runs with a highest knock of 184 and taken 228 wickets. During these matches he has faced or bowled 24,934 deliveries.

In addition to these extraordinary statistics both players have been mainstays of the leadership of the team, Sarel as the Captain and Craig as the Vice-Captain and beyond this have played a vital role in the mentorship and growth of other players in the team.

According to Cricket Namibia, the longevity of their careers speaks volumes for the physical fitness, dedication and total commitment. "They have both been model professionals and examples to all of our cricketers of whatever age in terms of class and character," they added.