6 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Blitzboks Call Up Young Gun to Replace Kok

Marco Labuschagne has replaced Werner Kok in the Springbok Sevens squad for this weekend's Canada Sevens in Vancouver.

Kok suffered concussion in the Blitzboks' opening match in Las Vegas last Friday.

He was ruled out of action for the rest of the weekend and returned to South Africa on Monday.

The 20-year-old Labuschagne made his Blitzboks debut at the London Sevens in 2017.

The SA Sevens Academy player holds a dual contract with Western Province and represented their Under-19 team last year.

Meanwhile, the Blitzboks have been drawn in Pool D alongside New Zealand , Scotland and Russia for this weekend's event.

