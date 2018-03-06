South Africa: Seven Killed, Four Critically Injured in Crash Near Royal Natal National Park

Seven people were killed and four others injured when a car collided with a bakkie on Tuesday, paramedics said.

"There has been a tragic crash which occurred on the R74 between Bergville and Harrismith, near the Royal National Park turn-off," said KwaZulu-Natal EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

"Tragically, we have seven fatalities. They passed away at the scene of the crash. Four people sustained critical injuries and were treated by KwaZulu-Natal EMS, before being transported to hospital."

The exact cause of the accident was not known, said McKenzie.

Source: News24