Tanzania: Memorial Service to Be Held in SA for Murdered Tanzanian Student

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania

Memorial service to be held murdered Tanzanian student.

Dar es Salaam — The University of Johannesburg (UJ) students, relatives and close friends will on Wednesday, March 7, pay their last respects to Tanzanian student Baraka Nafari, who was reported murdered in a suspect car accident in South Africa.

This was revealed by the deceased's cousin Uwezo Edward when contacted by The Citizen over the phone on Tuesday, March 6.

"A memorial ceremony will be held take place tomorrow at around 2pm at the UJ compass where students and other friends who knew Baraka will participate," he said.

"On Thursday afternoon, we expect to fly with the body to Dar es Salaam ready for funeral scheduled to take place in Kigoma Region," he added.

A PhD student from Tanzania, Baraka Nafari was murdered on Friday, February 23, confirmed Mr Edward.

According Mr Edward the university's CCTV footage showed the deceased and his colleague UJ student running for their lives when two men in a taxi pursued them.

The taxi then deliberately struck Nafari against the fence of the University of Johannesburg's Sophia town residence in Auckland Park and killed him, he said.

Mr Edward, who lives in South Africa, said despite details shown by the footage, the taxi driver was arrested for driving without a licence in which he was then released on bail, and the other person in the taxi was released without charge.

