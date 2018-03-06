South Africa: Labour Expresses Condolences to Family of Chairperson Fezeka Loliwe

press release

Minister and Deputy Minister of Labour saddened by the untimely death of the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour Ms Fezeka Loliwe yesterday

The Minster of Labour Mildred Oliphant, The Deputy Minister of Labour Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa, the Director General Thobile Lamati and the entire Labour Department has learnt with shock and sadness by the death of one of the leading politicians and a dedicated and selfless activist for the rights of workers in this country.

The entire Labour Department community wishes to send its condolences to the Loliwe family and to say "Akuhlanga Lungehlanga". "May Her Soul Rest in Peace".

Issued by: Department of Labour