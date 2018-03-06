6 March 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour Expresses Condolences to Family of Chairperson Fezeka Loliwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Minister and Deputy Minister of Labour saddened by the untimely death of the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Labour Ms Fezeka Loliwe yesterday

The Minster of Labour Mildred Oliphant, The Deputy Minister of Labour Inkosi Phathekile Holomisa, the Director General Thobile Lamati and the entire Labour Department has learnt with shock and sadness by the death of one of the leading politicians and a dedicated and selfless activist for the rights of workers in this country.

The entire Labour Department community wishes to send its condolences to the Loliwe family and to say "Akuhlanga Lungehlanga". "May Her Soul Rest in Peace".

Issued by: Department of Labour

South Africa

Six Ways to Keep Calm and Carry On in #Listeriosis Scare

The head of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' listeria investigation, Juno Thomas, tells us which foods… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.