6 March 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Court Remands Businessman in Prison for Allegedly Cloning SON Logo

By Silver Nwokoro

Justice Saliu Saidu of the Federal High Court, Lagos has remanded a businessman, Nonso Udoye of Agastorm Limited in Prison custody, following his arraignment by Standards Organization of Nigeria (SON).

The businessman was remanded for allegedly cloning SON logo in a bid to perpetrate fraud.

According to the prosecutor, Amaka Allen-Ngbale the alleged offence contravenes provisions of the SON Act of 2015 and Criminal Code Act of 2004. He was arraigned on 15 counts of forgery and counterfeiting of SON production registration logo and he pleaded not guilty.

His bail application would be heard March 23, 2018.

In one of the counts, the charge said he on or about November 7, 2017 did knowingly and fraudulently forged a counterfeit production registration seal or mark of SON and thereby committed an offence under section 468 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C39 LFN 2004 and punishable under section 467 Criminal Code Act CAP C39 LFN 2004.

He was also accused of forging a counterfeit production registration seal or mark of SON on 147 cartons of NSNOWS GAS REFRIGERANTS of 12 cylinders each stored at the warehouse situated at No 219 Borno Way Ebute-Meta, Lagos, with intent that they may in any way be used or acted upon as genuine and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 465 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C39 LFN 2004 and punishable under Section 467 of the Criminal Code Act CAP C39 LFN 2004.

Count nine reads: "That you Nonso Udoye, male, adult of 36 Ayara Street Surulere Lagos the Managing Director of a company known as Agastorm Limited on or about October 19, 2017 did sold the imported 1441 cartons of REGFRIGERANT GAS that did not comply with any industrial standard to the public and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 26(2) of the Standard Organization of Nigeria Act 2015 and punishable under section 26(2)(b)(ii) of the Standard Organization of Nigeria Act 2015."

