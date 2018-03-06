Nigeria: Burst Pipe Abandoned for Weeks On Ladipo Market Road

Road users and traders at the Ladipo Spare-parts Market at Toyota bus-stop, on Oshodi-Apapa expressway in Mushin area of Lagos State have raised the alarm over burst pipe flooding the entry point into the market and causing a crater on the road.

The spot has become a mini-pool and a place where commercial motorcyclists wash their bikes after the close of work.

The burst pipe, which many traders blame on the firm handling the reconstruction of the Ladipo-Mushin road, Stefanutti Stocks Limited, has been left to spill its content into the road for the past three weeks unabated.

According to them, the situation is causing pains for commuters and motorists plying the road daily, and if not urgently addressed might result in more damage to the road.

Some traders, who spoke with The Guardian said pipes damaged by activities of the construction firm and network companies burying their cables, have been a regular occurrence in the area, after which they always abandon the area.

When The Guardian visited the site of Stefanutti Stocks, one of the workers blamed the broken pipes on another construction company (name withheld). "They damaged it and didn't repair it. That is why we started our reconstruction of the drainage from Ladipo, away from the pipes, thinking they will come back to fix it but they never came."