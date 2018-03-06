Tanzania: Move to Expand Amana Hospital Now in Top Gear

Dar es Salaam — Ilala Municipal Council is now evaluating buildings around Amana Regional Referral Hospital with the view of seeing the possibility of expanding the health facility.

This was revealed by Council's public relations officer Tabu Shaibu on Tuesday, March 6, when contacted by The Citizen over the phone.

According to her, the Council's Land, Evaluation and Planning departments were currently making the relevant consultations as per the directive issued a few weeks ago by Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa.

"It is true, the relevant department heads have started working on the directive, the task will be completed soon," she assured.

"However, it is too early to establish the amount which the government will pay the residents as compensation whose buildings will be affected to pave a way for expansion of the health facility," she added.

The Premier issued the directive when he responded to a request made by Amana Regional Referral Hospital medical officer in charge Dr Meshack Shimwela who asked the government to facilitate the expansion of the hospital.

Mr Majaliwa was a guest of honor during the inauguration of a new maternal ward donated to the hospital by development partners.

The Premier said the government was willing to compensate residents whose buildings would be affected.

"Given the fact that the hospital is now expected to receive more patients from over 200 health centres and district hospitals, its expansion is necessary," he remarked.

When reached for comment over telephone, Council's land officer Furaha Mwakapalila confirmed that his office was working on the Premier's directive.

He, however, did not give details on the progress made, insisting that the Municipal's executive director had the details.

When reached over the phone, Ilala Municipal executive director Msongela Palela told The Citizen over the phone that he was attending a meeting and failed to give the details.