South Africa: Mnangagwa Congratulates MDC's Chamisa

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly congratulated his rival Nelson Chamisa, following his appointment as the presidential candidate for the Movement Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance in the forthcoming elections.

The MDC Alliance was an electoral bloc formed by eight political parties in Zimbabwe on August 06, 2017. Most of the member parties were splinters from the original Movement for Democratic Change and each other. The bloc was formed to contest the 2018 election.

Reports said that Chamisa was named the MDC party candidate last month following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in South Africa.

Tsvangirai, who was the founder and leader of the MDC, died of cancer in a Johannesburg hospital on February 14.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Mnangagwa wrote on Facebook that he was looking forward to a peaceful and clean election campaign.

"I would like to congratulate Nelson Chamisa as he takes over the leadership of the MDC. We look forward to a competitive, peaceful and positive election campaign, providing the people of Zimbabwe with a clear and democratic choice," Mnangagwa wrote on his Facebook page.

Zimbabwe was expected to hold an election this year in a much earlier date than expected following the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe.

Mnangagwa took office in November after a shock military takeover ended Mugabe's 37-year reign.

Mnangagwa has vowed to hold fair elections to ensure Zimbabwe "engages the world as a qualified democratic state".

Source: News24