Tunisia: Gafsa - Judicial Investigation Into Obstruction of Production At CPG Initiated

The Public Prosecutor in Gafsa, on Monday, ordered the initiation of a judicial investigation into the causes of obstruction of production at the Gafsa Phosphate Company (French: GPC).

The decision was taken in the wake of complaints filed by the CPG against groups that seek to impede the production and transport of phosphate in the units of Metaloui, Medhila, Om Larayes and Redeyef, the Public Prosecutor at the Court of First Instance in Gafsa told TAP correspondent, adding that the judicial investigations will be conducted by the National Investigation Unit of El Gorjani.

Sit-ins have been held since January 20 in the various production units of the CPG to protest the results of a staffing competition organised by the company to hire 1,700 people.

A small Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Youssef Chahed on Saturday has decided to suspend all job offers at the stalling phosphate production centres and to freeze all recruitment programmes developed by the Gafsa Phosphate Company or those it intends to undertake while suspending the results of the competitions until the normal resumption of phosphate production and transport.

He instructed the Minister of Justice to take immediate steps to prosecute all those who violate the law and deliberately impede the production and transport of phosphate.