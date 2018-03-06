Nigeria: Govt Moves to Boost Science, Technology Innovations Across Political Zones

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja disclosed that the Federal Government would boost the ecosystem to develop science and technology innovations.

The president, who made the disclosure at the 2018 edition of Technology and Innovation Expo, said it was necessary to address the nation's economic challenges.

Represented by Vice Presient Yemi Osinbajo, he said government would provide intervention funds for innovation hubs across the six geo-political zones of the country.

He stressed the need to empower young innovative minds to drive the system. According to him, the Federal Government would drive the ecosystem in partnership with the private sector.

He added that it would collaborate with the Bank of Industry and other He said the move would end poverty through research and provide jobs for the unemployed youths in the country.

The president lauded the efforts of the Nigerian military in creating technologies to address security challenges.

He awarded three young Nigerians, who participated in the Federal Ministry of Science's Scientists' competition with scholarships up to doctorate level.

Buhari said science and technology remained key instrument for the realisation of the National Economic Recovery and Growth Plans, to grow the economy from a resource-based to a knowledge-driven economy.

He said it was important to encourage young Nigerians who are doing incredibly well in the aspect of science and technology.

The Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, in his remark said, with science and technology the country has found its weapon to fight hunger, diseases, illiteracy and underdevelopment.

He said: "If we remain focused and determined, we could utilise the power of science and technology to become the technological leader in Africa, and play a leading role in the global battle against poverty and illiteracy."

Onu expressed confidence that the Expo would build achievement through the commercialisation of the invention that where displayed during the Expo.

The minister disclosed, that the High Nutrient Density Biscuit specially formulated for children produced by the Federal Institute of Industrial Research Lagos in collaboration, with NASCO Foods Limited, would be available in the market in a few days for patronage.