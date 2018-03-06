6 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Marine Inspectors Bust for Allegedly Aiding Abalone Syndicate

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nine marine inspectors from the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) have been arrested for alleged involvement in an abalone-poaching syndicate, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

A multi-disciplinary team, led by the Hawks, arrested the nine civil servants and 10 others, following investigations.

"DAFF officials allegedly aided abalone poachers by selling back abalone seized during their daily routine, and were further escorting illegal abalone shipments," Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalane said.

The alleged syndicate operated in Gansbaai, Hermanus, Hawston, Bredasdorp, Stanford, Pearly Beach and Kuilsriver.

During the arrests, an undisclosed amount of cash and an illegal firearm were recovered.

"They face an assortment of charges, ranging from corruption, defeating the ends of justice and racketeering," Nkwalane said.

Hawks acting national head Lieutenant General Yoliswa Matakata, welcomed the arrests.

"We sincerely hope that this arrest will send a shock wave to all civil servants to refrain from corrupt activities," she said.

The suspects are to appear in the Hermanus Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Source: News24

South Africa

Six Ways to Keep Calm and Carry On in #Listeriosis Scare

The head of the National Institute for Communicable Diseases' listeria investigation, Juno Thomas, tells us which foods… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.