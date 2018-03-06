Nigeria: AFN Awaits IAAF Decision On 'Missing' $150,000 Grants

The board of the Athletics Federations of Nigeria (AFN) is waiting on world athletics ruling body (IAAF), to come up with its decision on the $150,000 grants (about N52 million), which has become subject of debate in the sports ministry.

The amount was said to have been paid by IAAF as part of its $15,000 annual grants to member federations for the year 2017, but the AFN erroneously received $150,000.

According to reports, the IAAF accountants later discovered the error and subsequently asked AFN to refund the excess payment, but the money is said to have 'developed wings.'

Speaking with The Guardian yesterday, AFN Vice President, Olamide George said that a majority of the board members know nothing about such money saying: "I think the money came just when we were taking over from the past administration.

But the truth is that it is only the AFN secretary who knows how he received the IAAF money.

If the money was paid into AFN account, it could have gone through the Treasury Single Account (TSA). I am sure the secretary used his personal account to collect the money from IAAF, which I think is wrong.

"The secretary was transferred from AFN before, but the sports minister (Solomon Dalung) brought him back. They should tell Nigerians what happened to the IAAF money.

I cannot be part of AFN board and all sorts of things are happening behind the scene. We must not fold our hands until IAAF sanctions Nigeria because of this issue," George stated.

Also speaking with The Guardian yesterday, AFN Technical Director, Sunday Adeleye said: "I can tell you categorically that since we came on board, no single money has been paid into the AFN account.

So, it will be difficult for me to speak on this IAAF $150,000 grants."

Efforts to speak with AFN Secretary General, Amechi Akawo were unsuccessful.