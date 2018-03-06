South Africa: Tillerson's Travels - Us Mum On SA Land Expropriation Question

analysis

The jury's still out on how the US government views the decision by the South African Parliament to amend the Constitution to allow expropriation of land without compensation. By PETER FABRICIUS.

Acting US assistant secretary of state for Africa, Donald Yamamoto avoided a direct answer to the question about whether or not the US thought the decision on land would hurt US investment to South Africa.

"I don't think I can make a definitive comment at this stage," he said on Monday, while briefing African journalists on US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's first official visit to the continent starting on Tuesday.

But Yamamoto did add that for the US, as for a number of other countries, South Africa was the number one country in Africa.

"And so however South Africa deals on trade and investment will affect the rest of the continent. And so we continue to work there, our American Chamber of Commerce will have consultations on a whole host of issues and challenges that will be coming up in our relationship.

"But I'm very positive on South Africa; it's a very important country and it's been a leading country on a lot of developments.

"Our investment from...