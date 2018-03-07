Nigeria: King of Street Music Olamide Dazzles in Europe

These are the best times for Nigerian music within and without. One of their own, Olamide seemed to have opened a new vista in European music tour performances. The King of Street music in Nigeria, presently on a European tour, has proved doubters wrong showing that indeed music is a universal language and one just needs to master his craft.

Olamide who releases hit songs flawlessly took his brand of indigenous music to the cities of Europe. Powered and organized by Alex Ozone of O3 Media, the singer who dropped 'Science Student' to the admiration and consternation of many, stepped into the city of Istanbul for the 'Culture Tour' and wowed the audience in Turkey dishing songs like Wo, Science Student, Shakitibobo to mention a few.

The response of the fans, a potpourri of Europeans, Asians and Africans were rapturous as Olamide who dropped his latest song, 'Omo Ologo' meaning the glorious Child, while on tour.

Olamide, the child of destiny was even stunned at the massive turn out at Vienna and in the three Italian cities namely Brescia, Venice and Palermo. These cities normally get a big turnout only for classical music and musicians that have had a global appeal. Indeed Olamide somehow rewrote history in the cities of Europe where he performed.

"I never felt this much love outside Nigeria. It was a success, thanks to my team and all Nigerians in the diaspora despite the unstable weather condition 'winter', they all came out in their droves to identify with me and show some love. Some of them even sang my lyrics word for word and danced," Olamide stated.

Other cities like Manheim in Germany and Paris received the star and versatile music artiste. Aside the Barcelona Culture music tour where Olamide couldn't perform owing to the promoter's shoddy preparation, The Culture Tour package by Alex Ozone was a huge success and there is still more cities to visits before he returned to the country.

On the negative vibes coming from the tour, Alex Ozone in charge of the tour stated that the story of the German lady accusing Olamide of not concluding his music session is as fake, as the writer. Narrating what actually happened, he said, "She's a frustrated woman who wanted attention from Olamide but got angry because Olamide did not talk to her. "Even she followed us to our hotel and started acting drama just to attract attention. She recorded herself and posted on social media for people to believe her lies. Bloggers picked it from there without verification".

Not many indigenous hiphop artistes can pull a crowd in Europe and America. Olamide is a game changer because he did the contrsry even in winter season when turnout dawdle.

Speaking further, Mr Alex said, "In the beginning people didn't believe Olamide's Culture tour will pull a crowd because of his indigenous style of music. A lot of people did not believe the tour will be a success but thank God. Olamide has opened a major door for other indigenous artistes to tour in Europe like Phyno, 9ice, Reminisce and others because they can't tour like this before outside Nigeria. Quote me. This is the first time an African artiste is performing in Europe during winter."