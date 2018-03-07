6 March 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Buhari's Visit - Plateau Govt Declares Thursday Public Holiday

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Plateau government has declared Thursday, March 8, a work-free day to enable residents welcome President Muhammadu Buhari on a one-day working visit to the state.

Mr Izam Azi, Head of Service, announced this on Tuesday in Jos, after an emergency State Executive Council meeting.

"The holiday will afford civil servants and other citizens the opportunity to give the President a rousing welcome," Azi said.

Meanwhile, Mr Yakubu Dati, Commissioner for Information and Communication, has said that there would be restriction of movement during the visit, especially around areas the President would inaugurate projects.

Dati said that government had created alternative routes in affected areas, adding that security agencies would guide movements during the day. (NAN)

Nigeria

22 Other Nigerians Eyeing Buhari's Job

On February 6, PREMIUM TIMES ran a story on some Nigerians who may run for president on the platform of the country's… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.