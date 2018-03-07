Nigeria: Minister Wants Improved Satellite Surveillance for Rescue of Dapchi School Girls

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, on Tuesday said that all opportunities must be explored using satellite surveillance system and community oriented support to rescue the abducted Dapchi school girls.

Dan-Ali stated this at the 8th Edition of the National Security Seminar organised by the Alumni Association of National Defence College (AANDEC) in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA) in Abuja.

The theme of the seminar is : " Fighting Tomorrow's Warfare Today."

He said that all opportunities must also be explored to prevent the reoccurrence of such incident in the future.

Dan- Ali, who was represented by Dr Hassan Abdullahi of the NSA's office , said that there was a need to develop capacity and capability to effectively curtail cyber threats.

He urged security agencies in the country to take up the challenges ahead of the terrorists and other criminal elements in the country

He said that the country must move away from analogue to digital in order to " beat" the terrorists to their game.

Dan- Ali noted that the cyber space was gradually being dominated by cyber criminals operating through the dark webs to invade.

He said that most terrorists' organisations had resorted to recruiting new members and indoctrinating them through the internet.

"We have successfully put in place a national policy and strategy to deal with cyber crimes,"he said.

The National Security Adviser, retired Maj- Gen Babagana Monguno, said it was appropriate as the nation took steps toward changes in modern warfare to contribute to peace and security in Nigeria.

He was represented by Maj.- Gen. A. Fadadewa, an official of office of the NSA.

He urged the ministry of Defence to avail itself of the intellectual property in the association.

Monguno said that the office of the NSA had been collaborating with the association and other stakeholders in nation building.

He said that it was a general perception by people that security was solely a Federal Government responsibility.

He noted that the association through its activities had continually proven that security was everybody's business.

Monguno commended the association for organising the seminar, adding that his office would continue to support it to enhance peace and security in Nigeria.

The participants at the seminar are: Serving and retired service chiefs and representatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps

Others are: Nigerian Custom Service, Nigeria Prisons Service, Diplomatic corps and other stake holders.