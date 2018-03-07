The expropriation of land without compensation is just a slogan, according to former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas.

Speaking at the launch of Anti-Racism Week in Johannesburg on Monday, Jonas said: "I would wait to a point were people can actually start having a genuine discussion about what exactly does this mean practically and how do we put resources behind it. Until that happens, really its just a slogan."

On February 27, the National Assembly set in motion a process to amend the Constitution to allow for the expropriation of land without compensation.

The motion, brought by Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema, and amended by the African National Congress, was adopted with a vote of 241 in support, and 83 against.

The parties which did not support the motion were the Democratic Alliance, Freedom Front Plus, Congress of the People and the African Christian Democratic Party.

Jonas said the need for asset redistribution was a debate the country could not escape, as it was an important aspect in addressing social justices.

"At the moment, it remains a slogan, in the absence of well thought through programme to deal with the question in our society.

"You must also understand that, as you do that, you must also grow the economy, attract investment... all of these are important," he explained.

The issue created panic in some quarters and angry debate. The Freedom Front Plus launched a Fight Back South Africa campaign to stop expropriation of land without compensation on Monday.

The Constitutional Review Committee will start a process to look into amending the Constitution to allow expropriation without compensation. It must report back to Parliament by August 30.

Source: News24