Nigeria: Meningitis Kills 9 Children in Jigawa

Dutse — Nine children between the ages of three and 13 years have died as a result of an outbreak of cerebral spinal meningitis (CSM) in Majia town of Taura local government area in Jigawa State.

Sources had indicated by last night that the death toll had hit over 20 as the outbreak was said to have been recorded in other LGAs of the state.

Mallam Ali Sunusi, a father of three-year-old Hadiza who died three days ago as result of the outbreak, told newsmen in Majia that most of the deceased started by complaining of severe headache which was later accompanied by vomiting and diarrhoea.

Contacted, the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Abba Zakari, confirmed the outbreak of the disease, and promised further details today.