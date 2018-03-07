Kenya: Residents Share Shocking Revelations of Mt Elgon Killer Gangs

Mount Elgon — Mount Elgon residents on Tuesday made shocking revelations under the hands of ruthless gangs responsible for tens of killings in the area.

It was during a meeting with Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, his counterparts in Devolution Eugene Wamalwa and Land Farida Karoney where details emerged of gangs raping women and girls, and at some point forcing sons to have an sexual intercourse with their mothers.

The gangs are responsible for killing more than 40 people in the new wave of attacks.

The meeting also attended by Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet and local security authorities saw locals pour out their hearts, in hope their pain will be no more.

"We don't have security officers here. They're all cowards," women leaders in the area told the Cabinet Secretaries.

According to her, police are reluctant in dealing with the gang.

"They only come to collect bodies but don't respond when the criminals are here," she said.

All this time, a visibly perplexed Interior Cabinet Secretary was listening.

"Mr Matiangi, please recruit me as a police officer. I'm ready to fight for our people," she said.

Youth leaders and elders also shared their ordeals with the CS and his team.

- Deal with them! -

According to locals, the criminals have been colluding with security forces in the area.

They also say that the gangs have encroached on government land.

There's poor road network, which this reporter can attest to, which always slows down police officers when responding to distress calls.

The area Member of Parliament Fred Kapondi vowed to hand over the names of the suspected members of the gang to security agencies.

"As long as they are alive (the criminals) our people will know no peace," the legislator said.