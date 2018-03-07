7 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Top Russian Envoy Jets in

Photo: The Herald
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (file photo).

Russian Foreign Minister Mr Sergey Lavrov visits the country today to deliver a special message to President Mnangagwa from President Vladimir Putin. Zimbabwe and Russia enjoy warm relations dating back to the days of the liberation struggle.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Lieutenant-General Dr Sibusiso Moyo (Retired) said the visit will further cement the solid relations between Harare and Moscow.

"The excellent political relations between the two countries have created ground for expanded economic ties, trade, mining and cooperation in many areas such as agricultural mechanisation and manpower development," said Minister Moyo.

Mr Lavrov, who is President Putin's confidante, is leading a high-powered delegation.

He last visited Zimbabwe in 2014 for the ground-breaking ceremony of the US$4 billion platinum mine in Darwendale, Mashonaland West Province.

The Great Dyke platinum investment project, which is one of the biggest investments in the country since 1980, is poised to be jump-started by the visit, with renewed commitment made on the deal.

Mr Lavrov's visit comes at a time when Government has opened doors for investors to explore opportunities in the country.

Zimbabwe is endowed with various minerals ranging from platinum, diamonds, lithium, coal, gold, asbestos to tin.

