Photo: The Observer

General Elly Tumwiine is Uganda's new security minister.

Parliament's Appointments Committee is set to vet the newly appointed Security minister Gen Elly Tumwiine, inspector general of police (IGP) Martin Okoth Ochola and his deputy Brig. Sabiiti Muzeyi today.

President Museveni sacked Security minister Lt. Gen Henry Tumukunde and IGP Kale Kayihura last weekend via social media, replacing them with Gen Tumwine and Ochola respectively.

Museveni gave no reasons for their sacking but during their reign, the country witnessed an unprecedented spate of criminality in the country with murders, kidnaps, armed robberies especially in Wakiso, Masaka, Gulu and Mukono rising.

Ochola has been serving as Kayihura's deputy while Muzeyi was the Military Police commander. Tumwiine, a bush war hero, fired the first bullet that kickstarted Museveni's NRA war in 1981. Museveni captured power in 1986.

According to a letter signed by the clerk to parliament Jane Lubowa Kibirige dated March 6, addressed to the members on the Appointments Committee, the speaker of parliament received a communication from the president recommending the appointment of the trio as minister, IGP and deputy IGP respectively.

"The purpose of this letter is to invite you for a meeting to interact and consider the approval of the presidential nominees. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, 7th march, 2018," the letter to the committee members read.

Rule 164(1) of rules of procedure of the parliament of Uganda states that the committee on Appointments shall be responsible for approving on behalf of parliament, the appointment of persons nominated for appointment by the president under the Constitution or any other appointment required to be approved by parliament under any law.