Zimbabwe's top female motocross rider Tanya Muzinda is set to score another first when her extraordinary story is told to the worldwide audience next Monday in a documentary that has been prepared by the BBC children's channel in the UK.

The 13-year-old was chosen to be featured on the prestigious CBBC channel ahead of dozens of other candidates from all over the world.

CBBC is one of the most popular children's channels in the UK and across Europe with a daily viewership of about 300 000. Tanya's life story will be told in a 30-minute documentary that took about seven months to produce. It will be aired on Monday at 5:30pm GMT (7:30pm Zimbabwean time).

Tanya poured out her excitement on her Facebook wall.

"After a couple months of filming, travelling, tears, joy and suspense, the much-awaited Documentary on My Life is a few days to be broadcasted on The Children's Channel British Broadcasting Corporation on the 12th of March 2018.

"Thank you to all who made this short film possible through your hard work and patience.

"A big hug to our production company Doc Hearts in the United Kingdom for a job welldone. For sure you made it Hollywood-style," said Tanya.

Her father and manager Tawanda was excited with the project which he said will help put Zimbabwe on the world map.

"I must say the last six to seven months have been very hectic. The BBC guys have followed us up in the UK and here in Zimbabwe to get all the important information so that the documentary will be as detailed as it can be.

"She was chosen a year ago for this documentary. They were many people that had been shortlisted but they felt Tanya's story was very unique and inspirational considering she is a girl coming from Africa in a sport that is usually dominated by males and by whites."

"At a young age, she has broken many barriers. She has shown that with hard work and determination you can achieve even the most difficult things in life no matter who you are and where you are from.

"So as a country we must also celebrate our own. Tanya wasn't going to achieve what she has achieved without the support from the Zimbabwean people.

"The BBC has set the pace and I understand there is noise and excitement in the UK as Zimbabweans based there can't wait to watch this documentary. It's a first for a Zimbabwean to be featured on the channel.

"What makes this documentary special is that it is not only about Tanya, it is about Zimbabwe, it is about African pride. It talks about Zimbabwe and its natural resources, the animals," said Tawanda.

The documentary will be followed by a reality show chronicling the joys, trials and tribulations that the family has experienced over the years in their quest to help a determined daughter.

Plans for the reality show are already at an advanced stage.

A number of Zimbabweans, who are based in the UK, have pledged to help market Tanya's documentary before it is aired by CBBC next Monday and they include the likes of Team Zimbabwe UK chief executive Marshall Gore, former top Zimbabwean sprinter and Olympian Lloyd Zvasiya and ex-CAPS United striker Innocent Mugabe.

Last year, part of Tanya's journey to stardom was also aired by Al Jazeera.