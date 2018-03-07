President Mnangagwa is expected to meet Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama and Zambian President Edgar Lungu in Botswana on Saturday to assess progress on the construction of the Kazungula Bridge that will connect eight Sadc countries.

The Kazungula Bridge will connect Botswana, Zambia, Malawi, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mozambique, Tanzania, South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In a statement yesterday, the Botswana government said the three presidents would assess progress on the project.

"His Excellency Lt- Gen Dr Seretse Khama Ian Khama, His Excellency Edgar Lungu and His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa will visit Kasane on Saturday 10th March at 0900hrs to appreciate progress on the Kazungula Bridge project and conduct a Kazungula Bridge tour," said the Botswana govern- ment.

The Botswana government said the Kazungula Bridge project was a multi-national project which would improve trade relations among Sadc countries.

"The project will facilitate trade through reduced transit time for freight and passengers and reduced time-based trade and transport costs," it said. "There will also be improved border management operations arising from the new one-stop border facilities.

"The project will contribute to boosting of the regional economy through increased traffic throughout the North-South Corridor; increased global competitiveness of goods as a function of reduced time-based trade and transport costs; and reduction of transit time from three days to less than half a day."

Saturday's meeting in Botswana will be President Mnangagwa's second visit to the neighbouring country since his inauguration last November.

The President visited Botswana last month after being invited by President Khama.

During the State visit, various economic co-operation deals were signed between the two countries.