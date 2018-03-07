Photo: HelenOnline/Wikimedia

A gatsby is a South African sandwich sold as a foot-long sandwich sliced into two, four or eight pieces. Polony is one of the key ingredients in a gatsby, but it can also contain viennas, steak, fish or chicken.

Malawi's health ministry says a ban will continue on the import and sale of certain South African processed meat products after a sausage known as polony is identified as a source for the listeria poisoning that has killed 180 people.

Ministry of Health spokesperson Joshua Malango advised people not to eat any ready-to-eat meat products from South Africa that include polony - sliced ham and Frankfurter-style sausages.

He warned people to "avoid all processed meat products that are sold as ready to eat".

The Malawi Competition and Fair Trading Commission asked wholesalers and retailers on Monday to remove imported meat products from South Africa from their shelves in the wake of a deadly listeria outbreak linked to a factory there.

Malawi's moves come after Botswana, Namibia, Mozambique and Zambia halted processed meat imports from South Africa, where 180 people have died in the worst listeriosis outbreak in recorded history.