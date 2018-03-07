7 March 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: First Lady Donates to Elderly, Orphans

By Tendai Rupapa

First Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa through her charity organisation -- Angel of Hope Foundation -- yesterday donated an assortment of goods that include blankets, linen, clothing and stationery to disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society at a colourful event held at Warren Park 1 in Harare.

Among the donated goods were seedlings and seeds for nutritional gardens, fruit trees and road-runner chicks to enable the children and old people's homes to start poultry rearing projects.

The chicks were accompanied by the requisite feed.

In a speech read on her behalf by Mrs Mary Chiwenga, wife to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Amai Mnangagwa said her foundation would continue to support various charities.

"Angel of Hope Foundation will continue to support various charities to afford Zimbabweans equal opportunities despite colour or creed; will allow for different political backgrounds to benefit from the proceeds," she said.

The First Lady said children were the future, hence the need to come up with useful programmes to rehabilitate the young generation.

"It breaks my heart to see young girls on the streets asking for money and some are on the streets for prostitution," she said.

"Let us help each other to address such issues and come up with useful programmes to rehabilitate our offspring.

"The launch of the Angel of Hope Foundation was a concrete step towards reaching out on a wider scale and in a sustainable manner to all marginalised Zimbabweans."

Mrs Chiwenga applauded the First Lady for her kind gesture, adding that she always taught people to work hard and help others.

Harare Provincial Affairs Minister Miriam Chikukwa, who attended the event, thanked Amai Mnangagwa and the Angel of Hope Foundation team for the donations made to the 37 homes.

Angel of Hope Foundation was launched on February 17 this year and its main focus is to uplift lives of disadvantaged children and other vulnerable members of society.

The launch, which was held at the Harare International Conference Centre, saw nearly $1 million being pledged by individuals and organisations towards assisting the needy.

