Photo: Shaun Jusa/Xinhua

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa (file photo).

After showering people with promises and raising expectations since his swearing in on 25 November 2017, a local research organisation, SIVIO Institute has revealed that of the 83 promises President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government made during his inauguration, only 30 have been achieved.

The research summarized all the promises into seven main categories that is cash shortages, corruption, economic recovery, agriculture, governance and electoral reforms, social service reforms and internal relations.

According to SIVIO Institute, there has not been any action taken on 26 of the promises while 55 are still in progress of fulfillment.

Summary of Promises Made by Government

Below is a continuation of SAVIO report on highlights of reforms the government has managed to implement.

Highlights of Legal Reforms

Some of the measures taken to enhance the new vision include:

- Scaling back on the Indigenization Act

- Providing high-level assurances to prospective investors.

- Fast-tracking of the establishment of the Special Economic Zones as part of a process to lure investors

Highlights of Financial Reforms

One of the great expectations from citizens was the resolution of the cash crisis. While the situation has not significantly changed, the Government, through the budget and monetary policy statements:

- Removed levy on all bank transactions under US$10

- Facilitated greater use of electronic payment systems

- Cut excise duty on fuel by 6.5c per litre

- Successfully negotiated a US$600 million facility with Afreximbank.

The institute also conducted a survey on citizens' thoughts about the new dispensation performance.

"More than a third of the respondents (39%) believed that the Government's performance has been acceptable. The second largest (29.1%) cohort felt that the Government's performance has been below average.

"Only 4.3% felt that the performance of Government has been perfect. There is a significant part of respondents (7.4%)that preferred not to comment on the Government's overall performance and did not indicate why they were not willing to share this opinion," noted the report.

The survey was conducted on 216 people online and 1083 face to face interviews across Harare and Chitungwiza.

Meanwhile among the main commitments that government has failed to deliver in the first 100 days include re-engagement of white farmers, re-introduction of local currency, stopping corruption and health delivery.