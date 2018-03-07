Rwanda: Rubavu Flood Victims Get Relief Aid

The Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugee Affairs (MIDIMAR) in partnership with Red Cross Rwanda have provided basic relief supplies to victims of weekend floods, which left hundreds of residents homeless in Rubavu District.

MIDIMAR delivered materials worth over Rwf4 million to students of Nyundo Arts School while Red Cross provided supplies worth over Rwf15 million to some 300 vulnerable residents whose houses and other properties were destroyed.

Handing over the items, the Minister for Disaster Management and Refugee affairs, Jeanne d'Arc de Bonheur, urged students to draw lessons from the weekend incidents and help sensitise their parents on environment conservation.

"We know that this aid is not going to solve all the problems caused by the floods but at least we managed to offer students basics materials, including scholastic materials and blankets. We shall continue to work on other urgent needs like repairing the fiber optic infrastructure," she said.

The head of Nyundo Arts School, Sébastien Nizeyimana, said the school lost equipment worth Rwf7 million. "We lost machines, training equipment and so many other materials, but we appreciate the timely intervention."

Students at Nyundo Arts School took Monday and Tuesday off to clean classrooms and dormitories which had been flooded.

"The cleanup has been ongoing since the floods but we hope that by tomorrow [today] we will be able to resume studies as usual," said a Senior Five student who only identified himself only Emmanuel.

Aloys Niyitegeka, a resident of Nyundo Sector, lost almost everything in his house, including 60 hens.

Speaking after receiving the support, he said he regained hope.

Angelique Murungi, the disaster management coordinator at Red Cross Rwanda, said that though they offered basic household materials, such as utensils, to the victims, they were also looking into the possibility of assisting with other key supplies like bed sheets.

A total of 924 housing units were destroyed and three people left injured following heavy rains which triggered floods in Rubavu District on Saturday, according to provincial authorities.

The heavy downpour saw Sebeya River burst its banks, with Kanama, Rugerero and Nyundo sectors the most hit areas.