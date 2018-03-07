7 March 2018

Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

Africa: Clar Weah Named CAF's Ambassador for Women's Football

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala.
By Anthony Kokoi

The first lady, Clar Weah has been named Ambassador for Women's football in Africa at CAF's first ever women's football symposium held in Morocco.

According to CAF, Mrs. Weah was appointed by the federation's president Ahmad Ahmad during the end of the historic symposium.

The two-day event under the theme 'raising our game' was aimed at stakeholders brainstorming ideas towards the development of women's football on the continent. During the symposium, delegates were divided into seven groups. Mrs. Weah was placed in the 'Place of Media & Communication in dynamizing women's football.'

Mrs. Weah who was invited by CAF for the symposium said through additional effort from all stakeholders, women's football in Africa can be pushed to the next level.

"I know the power of football because it made my husband get to where he is now and my children who are also playing football in the US are also benefiting from it. We need to get the women to know that football has so many advantages," she said.

Fifa General Secretary Fatma Samoura thanked her for making time to attend the symposium which will bring about changes in women's football in Africa. "Your presence here is a gift from heaven because we have never had a first lady attend such an event for a whole day," Samoura said.

Liberia Football Association was represented by its 1st Vice President Musa Shannon, Secretary General Emmanuel Deah, CAF Women football Committee member Ciatta Bishop and a representative of female clubs Doris M. Bedell.

Topics discussed during the symposium included how to expand the practice of women's football, developing the technical formation of the trainers, referees & instructors, means of development of sponsorship for women's football, competitions: realities and perspective, governance concept in women's football and the role of women's football in gender promotion and socialization.

More on This

Rays of Hope Beam On Women's Football As Symposium Ends

The first ever CAF Women's Football Symposium ended on a high note with participants lauding the ground breaking two-day… Read more »

Read the original article on Observer.

Copyright © 2018 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.