Africa: Clar Weah Named CAF's Ambassador for Women's Football

The first lady, Clar Weah has been named Ambassador for Women's football in Africa at CAF's first ever women's football symposium held in Morocco.

According to CAF, Mrs. Weah was appointed by the federation's president Ahmad Ahmad during the end of the historic symposium.

The two-day event under the theme 'raising our game' was aimed at stakeholders brainstorming ideas towards the development of women's football on the continent. During the symposium, delegates were divided into seven groups. Mrs. Weah was placed in the 'Place of Media & Communication in dynamizing women's football.'

Mrs. Weah who was invited by CAF for the symposium said through additional effort from all stakeholders, women's football in Africa can be pushed to the next level.

"I know the power of football because it made my husband get to where he is now and my children who are also playing football in the US are also benefiting from it. We need to get the women to know that football has so many advantages," she said.

Fifa General Secretary Fatma Samoura thanked her for making time to attend the symposium which will bring about changes in women's football in Africa. "Your presence here is a gift from heaven because we have never had a first lady attend such an event for a whole day," Samoura said.

Liberia Football Association was represented by its 1st Vice President Musa Shannon, Secretary General Emmanuel Deah, CAF Women football Committee member Ciatta Bishop and a representative of female clubs Doris M. Bedell.

Topics discussed during the symposium included how to expand the practice of women's football, developing the technical formation of the trainers, referees & instructors, means of development of sponsorship for women's football, competitions: realities and perspective, governance concept in women's football and the role of women's football in gender promotion and socialization.