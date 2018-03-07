7 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo, Gavi Delegation Discuss Nigeria's Healthcare System

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to finding lasting solutions to the challenges of healthcare delivery and funding in Nigeria, including exploring alternative sources, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

Mr. Osinbajo stated this today at the Presidential Villa when he received a delegation from the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), an international public-private partnership committed to increasing access to immunisation.

He said government was considering several options including working on some of the recommendations by the alliance, to improve Nigeria's healthcare system.

According to him, "the funding of our health care system especially for a country this size cannot depend on the budgetary allocation alone. There is clearly a need to look at alternative sources of funding, and clearly international donor funding cannot bridge that gap when you look at what is required for Nigeria."

Speaking further on the challenges faced by Nigeria in the health sector and what the government is doing to address them, Mr. Osinbajo said, "There is no question at all that we realise the enormity of the problems and we are committed to working with partners and agencies like the GAVI alliance to solve them and ensuring that we are able to reverse some of the very depressing statistics about our healthcare system."

He said: "Given some of the demographic details that we expect to see in next 10 to 15 years, I think there is certainly need for a much permanent way of funding the health system, that is why we are working on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and see what we can get from that.

"I think you can certainly rely on the commitment of the federal government and Mr. President to this particular issue, we are looking at all the various options and we hope that we will be able to work with some of the recommendations made by the Minister of Health."

He added that government was also working in partnership with state governments under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC) to encourage the adoption of best practices endorsed by the Federal Government.

According to the vice president, "we are going to call a special session of the National Economic Council, we have had a previous one where some of the information and statistics were shared."

Earlier in his remarks, the CEO of GAVI and leader of the delegation, Seth Berkley, called for increased funding for immunisation activities and the general healthcare system in the country.

The Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, had earlier said that the Ministry was holding talks with the visiting GAVI delegation to Nigeria on the country and GAVI could collaborate in matters of healthcare in Nigeria.

The GAVI delegation comprised representatives from the World Bank, DFID, and other organisations.

The delegation was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole; Minister of State for Health, Osagie Ehanire; and the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib.

Nigeria

Abduction of Schoolgirls Will Never Happen Again, Buhari Vows

As the country and parents continue to grieve over the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls' Science and… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.