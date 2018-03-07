7 March 2018

Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Plateau United Lose in Tunisia

By Tunde Eludini

Reigning Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL champions, Plateau United, on Tuesday suffered a 4-2 defeat in their first leg, first round CAF Champions League tie.

The NPFL champions were beaten in Tunisia by Etoile du Sahel.

Plateau United had an awful start in Tuesday's game as they conceded three goals inside the first eight minutes.

While the Nigeria flag bearers looked to have stabilised they conceded another goal ten minutes into the second half as their opponents were practically having a ball with a four-goal lead.

Coach Kenedy Boboye tutored side, however, gave themselves a lifeline as they pulled two goals back in the second half.

Raphael Ayagwa from the penalty spot in the 70th minute and Tosin Omoyele in the 82nd minute ensured that the game ended 4-2.

With this, Plateau United will be seeking to turn the tables in the reverse fixture billed to take place in Jos in a fortnight

Meanwhile, Nigeria's other representative MFM FC will be in action on Wednesday against USM Algiers.

The Olukoya Boys are hoping they can get a 'healthy' win from their first leg

