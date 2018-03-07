Sudan: WHO Country Representative Says Sudan Leads in Health Research

Khartoum — Dr Naeema Al-Gaseer, WHO Country Representative for Sudan, has said Sudan is one of the leading countries of the world in heath scientific research, and that it was selected as one of the top 16 counties that have veered from relief to rehabilitation and development.

Addressing the third national conference on health research, the world Health Organization representative has stressed that it was imperative to adopt flexible health system that could accommodate applied health research in the country.

She told the conference which is being organized under the theme of: towards health policies based on proof and evidence, that spending on health research is not a luxury and that it was a requirement in our countries, saying more resources should be devoted to this field.

She underlined WHO support for technical and logistical support to health and that resources would be mobilized from the different partners for this purpose.

Professor Sheikh Mahjoub, head of the scientific committee told that the resources provided by the council for medical specialization was little and that with over 5 thousand student conducting research annually , a prerequisite for sitting to the examination, the council is thus the largest research body in the country.

He pointed to a number of researches that led to finding a treatment of malaria and change in the treatment protocol in the country. He urged the various ministries and other bodies facing challenges to submit them for the council to conduct researches therein.