Morocco/Cameroon: 2019 Afcon - Morocco to Support Cameroon

The revelation was made in a joint declaration between the Moroccan Football Federation and FECAFOOT in Marrakech yesterday March 6, 2018.

Morocco has announced their intension to support Cameroon in the hosting of the 2019 AFCON. The revelation was made in a joint declaration between the Moroccan Football Federation and FECAFOOT during a Symposium on Female Football that took place in the Kingdom of Morocco yesterday March 6, 2018. The announcement brings to an end rumours that Morocco had the intention of taking over the hosting right from Cameroon. In his declaration, the President of the Moroccan Football Federation, Faouzi Lekjaa said his federation and the Kingdom of Morocco are ready to work with Cameroon for the good of football. He said AFCON 2019 will once more be a demonstration of relations that exist between Morocco and Cameroon. He said he had asked FECAFOOT President to choose the different areas of partnership in which his country will assist in order to make the first AFCON with 24 teams a successful football feast in Africa. On his part, the President of the Normalisation Committee of the Cameroon Football Federation, Barrister Dieudonné Happi thanked the President Lekjaa for his declaration which puts an end to all existing rumors. He said Morocco has shown proof of African fraternity, a good lesson of solidarity which must be a part of living together as one people. Barrister Happi further indicated that the AFCON has moved from 16 teams to 24 participating teams and that has brought about several rumours. But the declaration of President Lekjaa will remain in the history of African football. He said it couldn't have been otherwise given that the relations between the two countries have always been exemplary.