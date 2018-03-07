Cameroon: Constitutional Council - Pioneer Members Take Oath of Office

All 11 members were sworn-in before Parliament meeting in Congress yesterday March 6, with Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril chairing as President.

The Constitutional Council is now functional. Members of the Council can exercise their duties as enshrined in Constitution of the country. Appointed on February 07, 2018 by a presidential decree in cognizance of Article 51(2) of the Constitution, the members before Parliament meeting in Congress, took the oath of office.

They all individually passed before Congress with their right hands up and before the national flag of the nation pledging to faithfully and diligently discharge their duties in an impartial manner in accordance with the Constitution.

Paragraph 4 of the Section 51 of the Constitution states; "Members of the Constitutional Council shall take the oath of office as laid down by law before Parliament meeting in congress." By implication, the ritual of oath taking yesterday was necessary before they could take up their functions.

In a congratulatory remark, the House Speaker of the National Assembly, Hon. Cavaye Yeguié Djibril, in his capacity as President of Congress, encouraged the members to meet up with the expectations of the population and that of the President of the Republic who appointed them.

He reminded the members that they have been chosen from among personalities of well-established professional careers, high moral integrity and proven competence. The House Speaker said in the exercise of their duties, promoting the virtues of democracy and justice should be foremost.

Law N°. 2008/001 of 14 April 2008 to amend and supplement some provisions of Law N° 96/6 of 18 January 1996 to amend the Constitution of 2 June 1972 in its Article 51 (1) provides that, "The Constitutional Council shall comprise 11 members designated for an eventually renewable term of office of six years."

As per the responsibilities of the Council, they shall manage conflicts involving institutions of the State, internal regulations of the National Assembly and the Senate, rules on the constitutionality of laws, treaties and international agreements to protect the State against international interferences which can sometimes be in violation of State sovereignty.

With regards to elections in the country, the Council shall deliberate on disputes arising as well as proclaim the results of Presidential and Legislative elections.