6 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Tripartite Relations - Significant in Developing Teaching and Learning Process

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — The strong tripartite relations between teachers, students and parents have significant contribution in the development of the teaching and learning process and thereby improving the educational performances of students. The comment was made by teachers and members of the parents committee of the Keih Bahri secondary school.

Indicating that the tripartite relations between teachers, students and parents is the cornerstone for the development of education, Mr. Weresh Kidane, director of the Keih Bahri secondary school, stressed on the importance of the establishment of parents committee in improving the performance of students.

Mr. Weresh reiterated that parent's committees in cooperation with the school community have significant role in alleviating challenges that may occur during teaching and learning process as well as other shortcomings.

The members of the parents committee on their part said that the committee is playing due role in ensuring students discipline in school, assisting disadvantaged students, encouraging outstanding students as well as in other daily activities in the school.

Eritrea

NUEW - Strengthening Organizational Capacity

The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Dige sub-zone is exerting strong effort to strengthen the organizational… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.