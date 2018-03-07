Eritrea: Tripartite Relations - Significant in Developing Teaching and Learning Process

Asmara — The strong tripartite relations between teachers, students and parents have significant contribution in the development of the teaching and learning process and thereby improving the educational performances of students. The comment was made by teachers and members of the parents committee of the Keih Bahri secondary school.

Indicating that the tripartite relations between teachers, students and parents is the cornerstone for the development of education, Mr. Weresh Kidane, director of the Keih Bahri secondary school, stressed on the importance of the establishment of parents committee in improving the performance of students.

Mr. Weresh reiterated that parent's committees in cooperation with the school community have significant role in alleviating challenges that may occur during teaching and learning process as well as other shortcomings.

The members of the parents committee on their part said that the committee is playing due role in ensuring students discipline in school, assisting disadvantaged students, encouraging outstanding students as well as in other daily activities in the school.