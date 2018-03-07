Eritrea: Voluntary Blood Donors' Association Expanding Organization

Massawa — The Voluntary Blood Donors Association in the Northern Red Sea region reported to vigorously working to ensure the supply of blood to health facilities through expanding its organization in the various sub-zones in the region.

The chairman of the association, Mr. Haile Tewoldebrhan indicated that the association has conducted a campaign of collecting blood three times since its establishment five years back.

Indicating that new branch associations have been established in the sub-zones of Ghinda, Afabet and Nakfa, Mr. Haile expressed expectation that with the increased number of members they will ensure the supply of blood in the health facilities and save more lives.

Mr. Haile also said that the majority of the members are students and called on the other members of the society to follow the initiative of the students and contribute in enriching the supply of blood in the hospitals in the region.