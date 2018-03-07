Eritrea: NUEW - Strengthening Organizational Capacity

6 March 2018

Keren — The National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Dige sub-zone is exerting strong effort to strengthen the organizational capacity of women and enable them become beneficiaries of social service provision institutions.

Speaking at the meeting conducted at the Hashakito administrative area, Ms. Amna Seid, head of the union branch, indicated that praiseworthy efforts are being conducted to realize equitable educational opportunity, eradicating harmful practices as well as in implementing the set out development programs.

The Secretary of the PFDJ in the sub-zone, Mr. Abdulkerim Omar on his part called for integrated effort to ensure the participation of women in all sectors so that they become beneficiaries of social services.

At the event general knowledge contest was conducted in connection with March 8, International Day of Women.

