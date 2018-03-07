7 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: DCI Opens Investigation Into 'Untouchable' Tout

By Joseph Muraya

Nairobi — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has opened a file to probe the activities of a notorious tout working for Meru SACCO, said to be untouchable.

Nairobi Police boss Joseph Ole Tito on Wednesday said the DCI will be seeking to establish the activities of the tout and whether he has been colluding with senior police officers, more so at Nairobi Central Police Station.

He is calling on members of the public to come out and share information with regard to the accusations leveled against the tout.

According to the police boss, three assault cases involving the tout are pending in court; with one dating back to 2004.

He says preliminary investigations into the most recent reported incident, indicate that the assault was motivated by a dispute over the management of the SACCO of which the tout is an official.

