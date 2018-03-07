7 March 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: JKIA Named Best Improved Airport in Africa

Photo: Daily Monitor
By Ken Macharia

Nairobi — The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport has been awarded the best-improved airport in Africa by the Airports Council International (ACI).

The world Airports body has singled out JKIA's improved customer service based on the responses from passengers captured by the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) survey.

Kenya Airports Authority's Managing Director, Jonny Andersen says JKIA is currently undergoing major reorganisation and modernisation works set to stamp its position as a regional hub.

"Today's recognition shows that the measures we have put in place to improve services are beginning to bear fruit. The benefits of all agencies working as a team are clear to see. We still have a lot to do but I believe that we are on the right track." Mr. Andersen added.

JKIA recognition comes four weeks after the airport rolled out a service charter signed by all Government agencies committing to provide consistent and high-quality service.

Casablanca Airport was named the best airport in Africa with over 2 million passengers per year, followed by Mauritius and Durban.

In the Asia-pacific region, Mumbai scooped first place serving over 40 million passengers a year. In North America, this top spot goes to Toronto Pearson and in Europe to Rome Fiumicino.

