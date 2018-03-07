Rwanda: President Kagame Calls for Professionalism, Hardworking and Humility As He Closes the National Leadership Retreat

Kigali 7 March 2018- Last week, a four-day leadership retreat took place at the Rwanda Defence Combat Training Centre in Gabiro. Attended also by First Lady Jeannette Kagame, the retreat brought together about 300 senior officials from Central and Local Government, parastatals and the private sector.

Speaking at the closing of the retreat, President Kagame pointed out that the key to transformation is harnessing the strength of culture.

"Among the strengths of those who have attained development are humility and hard work. Professionalism should be a habit among leaders if we want to get the results we want. The effort must be collective. There should be consequences for those who try to discourage these efforts," President Kagame said.

Umwiherero 2018 discussions focused on urbanization and competitiveness, improved quality of education and health services, the fight against corruption and foreign policy.

At this year's retreat, Rwandan leaders devised ways to help accelerate the implementation of the remainder of 2020 and the first four years of Vision 2050.

Below are the 2018 National Leadership Retreat Resolutions

1. Revisit the planning of District performance contracts (Imihigo) to ensure that they are aligned to the national priorities and respond to the local needs in each district. Imihigo should also be evaluated based on their quality and developmental impact;

2. Strengthen strategies to fight corruption in all public and private institutions, fast track recovery of embezzled public funds and put in place measures for compliance with the Auditor General's recommendations;

3. Establish a database of university graduates and put in place a proper platform that informs and links them with opportunities available at the labour market;

4. Ensure effectiveness of the Export Growth Fund to increase number of beneficiaries especially startups;

5. Promote development of Special Economic Zones/Industrial parks and strive to resolve challenges facing industries especially Agro-processing industries;

6. Ensure effective implementation of Kigali City master plan with a focus on transformation of slums while protecting the environment;

7. Support the development and expansion of secondary cities through agglomeration of economies, relocation of some Government institutions beginning with those originally located in these cities and establish their city management;

8. Fast-track domestic production of agricultural seeds to ensure that within the next 3 years starting with 2018, all the required seeds are locally produced and enhance the production of needed fertilizers in the country;

9. Improve the quality of education at all levels and review the teaching methods of languages in primary and secondary schools with emphasis on English proficiency;

10. Improve the functioning of existing professional bodies focusing on strategies aimed at recruiting certified professionals and scaling up this practice in all professions;

11. Support the Community Health Workers in order to improve health services;

12. Fast-track the implementation of the Early Childhood Development Program with emphasis on fighting malnutrition;

13. Scale up health posts at administrative cell level to increase proximity of health care services to citizens