Africa: Flight for Future of Women's Football in Africa Takes-Off

"From this symposium, we will have to come out with resolutions that are binding on all of us,", this were the last words of CAF President Ahmad in his speech as he declared open the CAF Women's Football Symposium under the high patronage of His Majesty the King of Morocco, Mohamed VI on March 5, 2018, at the Palais des Congres in Marrakech, Morocco.

The CAF President took the opportunity to reiterate his gratitude to the latter, and in the name of the principle of transparency", lifted a part of the veil regarding the financial support granted by the Kingdom of Morocco to CAF during for the past year.

And he revealed that out of the 15 Million dollars needed for a successful organization of Total African Nations Championship Morocco 2018, named host following the unreadiness of Kenya, disbursed 12 Million. The CAF Symposium on African Football, held in Rabat last July, cost the country a whopping $ 3 million.

The CAF President also mentioned the many CAF member associations, about 30, who have been benefiting for quite some time from the facilities available in Morocco to organize courses and friendly matches for their national teams.

The CAF Women's Football Symposium, a first on the continent, is therefore a new manifestation of this solicitude. The objective of this symposium, according to the CAF President, is to draw the trajectory for "a new take-off" for women's football in Africa following a tripod of "success, performance and achievement".

In achieving this, all stakeholders have been invited to Marrakech to work on various themes which embody all aspects through seven working groups namely Competitions, Training of trainers, Marketing, Media, Governance, Development amongst others.

Among the prominent guests for the two-day event are Liberia First Lady, Clar Weah, FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

Madam Samoura indicated since her appointment to the position two years ago, FIFA has seen an increase of 32% to 48% of women among the total workforce of 653.

Moroccan Minister of Youth and Sports, Rachid Talbi El Alami, also honored the events with his presence for the opening ceremony of the historic CAF Women's Football Symposium under the theme "Raising our Game".