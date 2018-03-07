Last year saw the inaugural edition of Namibia's first Simply You Lifestyle and Fashion awards celebrate Namibian celebs at a show full of glitz, glamour and fanfare.

This time around, Simply You magazine editor Ndapewoshali Shapwanale promises that a bigger and better show can be expected, with the introduction of new categories.

Speaking at an intimate media launch at the Confab restaurant in Windhoek on Monday, Shapwanale announced that a wellness and sports category would be added to this year's line-up. This category will be presented in collaboration with In Vision Wellness magazine.

"We will only focus on the lifestyle aspect of sports, be it the way a sports star dresses, how popular he or she is or the lifestyle brands they are known for," said Shapwanale, explaining that the award in no way aimed to take away from the existing sports awards in the country.

More additional categories will be announced in due time but the emphasis remains on the issue of popularity.

"The only requirement for one to enter is that you apply before you are considered for an award," Shapwanale said.

She also revealed that after complications in gaining enough sponsorship for prize monies last year, it was decided that only prizes 'in kind' will be awarded this year. This includes prizes such as the weekend getaway that favourite couple of the year winners K-Boz and Sally Boss Madam won, courtesy of a Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) sponsorship.

Aubrey TJ who was awarded the favourite stylist award, said winning has definitely made an impact on his career.

"People take me more seriously now and they can see it's something real and legit. It added credit to my name and when I'm introduced as an 'award-winning stylist' everything changes," he said while admitting that he never received a prize.

"I didn't receive anything. You shouldn't tell people they're receiving something then not give them anything," he said. "But I understand that they just started so I'm hoping we'll be receiving something this year as prize monies can be used in honing our businesses and brands," he said.

Speaking to The Namibian after last year's awards show, the magazine and award's founder, Helena Ngaifiwa, had said winners would receive prize monies ranging from N$15 000 to N$5 000 in each category depending on the amount pledged by sponsors.

While acknowledging that the awards show was in its infancy, and still somewhat a trial run, Shapwanale asked the media who were present to continue providing "positive criticism" in order for the event to be improved.

"We only have two principles when it comes to these awards and that's to celebrate our people and to add value to our entertainment industry," she noted.