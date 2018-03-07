Nigeria: Shun Drug Abuse, Prostitution, Rector Warns New Students

Abakaliki — The Rector of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Ebonyi State, Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo has warned the newly matriculated students of the institution to shun vices like forgery, cultism, drug abuse, prostitution, exam malpractices and immoral activities.

Ibe-Enwo, who gave the warning during the 37th matriculation ceremony of the institution, said if anyone is discovered to have obtained admission with fake certificate, his or her admission would be withdrawn.

The polytechnic matriculated 5,476 students in National Diploma and Higher National Diploma.

He congratulated the matriculating students for being among the lucky few who scaled through the various selection processes and urged them to work hard stressing that these vices may mar their sojourn in the institution.

He said available statistics show that the institution had continued to receive large number of applications for admission on a yearly basis because of its academic strides.

"We are urging you all to obey the rules and regulations of the institutions as the management has zero tolerance for any nefarious act and will apply sanctions against offenders.

"I encourage you all to be decent and shun vices like cultism, drug abuse, prostitution, exam malpractices immoral activities and forgery that may mar your sojourn in this institution. Any students found in any of this acts will be expelled and also handed over to the police."

He also advised students to make out time to engage in sports and scholarly lectures to enhance their academic performance.

He highlighted some breakthroughs the institution recorded within his short time as rector which include infrastructural development, affliction and partnership with Federal University of Technology and Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike for commencement of postgraduate diploma and others, promising a clear enabling environment that will promote conducive academic learning.

The rector urged the students to make brilliant use of the facilities in the institution for their academics profitability, reminding them that their primary aim of being in the institution is to acquire knowledge.