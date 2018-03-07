Ntchisi Magistrate's Court recently sentenced an 18-year-old boy to 24 months at Kachere Reformatory Centre in Lilongwe for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The court heard that the boy, name withheld, on October 9 last year abducted the girl at Thung'unda Village in Traditional Authority Chilooko in Ntchisi and defiled her several times.

The boy is said to have assured the girl that he would marry her. The girl was found in the convict's house after a search instituted by parents.

The boy pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement.

Magistrate Dorothy Kalua said the offence is serious and it required a custodial sentence. She then sentenced the convict to serve 24 months at a reformatory centre.