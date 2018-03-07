7 March 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Sisi Inquires After Abbas Over Phone

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to inquire after him, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement on Tuesday 6/3/2018.

During the phone conversation, President Sisi wished Abbas a speedy recovery and probed with him the latest developments in Palestine and a number of regional files, the statement added.

For his part, Abbas expressed his appreciation of Sisi's call, which reflects the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries, the statement read.

Also, the two parties agreed to periodically continue coordination and consultation on various Arab and regional issues, the statement noted.

Egypt

Egyptian Prosecutors Seek Death Sentence for Photographer

Prosecutors have requested a death sentence for Mahmoud Abou Zeid, an Egyptian photojournalist known as Shawkan who has… Read more »

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Copyright © 2018 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.