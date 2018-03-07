Egypt: Sisi Inquires After Abbas Over Phone

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi phoned Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to inquire after him, presidential spokesman Bassam Radi said in a statement on Tuesday 6/3/2018.

During the phone conversation, President Sisi wished Abbas a speedy recovery and probed with him the latest developments in Palestine and a number of regional files, the statement added.

For his part, Abbas expressed his appreciation of Sisi's call, which reflects the deeply-rooted relations between the two countries, the statement read.

Also, the two parties agreed to periodically continue coordination and consultation on various Arab and regional issues, the statement noted.