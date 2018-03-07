7 March 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

Nigeria: #WeAreNigerianCreatives Wow Twitter With Brilliant Talents

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Ifeoluwa .O/Twitter
Ifeoluwa .O's work
By Socrates Mbamalu

Nigeria is a country with an abundance of talent, but does the world really know? Nigerians on Twitter showcased their creativity and talent using the hashtag #WeAreNigerianCreatives. We curated some of the posts, which will blow your minds away.

For nearly a week, Nigerian creatives have been showcasing their work on Twitter with the hashtag #WeAreNigerianCreatives. Many Nigerians across the globe rallied around the hashtag with pictures of what they create.

Fashion designers, animation artists, visual artists, props and costume makers, graphic artists, pencil artists and woodworkers among so many others. The hashtag is evidence of the huge human resource the country is blessed with.

Nigerian writer Nnedi Okorafor also joined in sharing her work. Professor Okorafor has writer over 14 books of African Science Fiction (Scifi), magical realism and has received various awards.

For a country that's on the world news for disastrous news from Chibok kidnappings to corruption, #WeAreNigerianCreatives showcased another side of Nigerians that goes unreported.

The proud Nigerian creative introduced themselves and what they did. The rest was left to retweets and likes.

Nigeria

Abduction of Schoolgirls Will Never Happen Again, Buhari Vows

As the country and parents continue to grieve over the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls' Science and… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.