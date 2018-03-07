Nigeria/Tunisia: Plateau Utd Beaten 4-2 By Tunisia's Etoile

Plateau United's CAF Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after the Nigerian league champions were outgunned 4-2 by Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia on Tuesday in Sousse.

The first round return leg match will be played in Jos with the overall winners advancing to the group stage of the competition.

The North Africans were simply a different class from the NPFL champions, who though pulled two goals back late on to give them a fighting chance in the second leg.

Amr Marey opened scoring for the home team after only just two minutes, before Amine Chemiti made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Chemiti then completed his brace after just eight minutes.

Aikhali Bangoura scored the Tunisians' fourth goal, before Plateau United pulled a goal back via the penalty spot on 70 minutes through midfielder Raphael Ayagwa.

Plateau United scored a vital second goal on the road in the 82nd minute through the lively Tosin Omoyele.

Also in the CAF Champions League, MFM FC will host Algerian club, MC AGER at the Agege Stadium this afternoon for a place in the lucrative group phase.

Today inside the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou, Enyimba will hope for a result when they come up against Energie FC, who upset mighty Hafia FC of Guinea, in a CAF Confederation Cup Round of 32. Enyimba, winners of the prestigious CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, were drawn bye in the preliminary round matches.

The overall winners over the two legs will progress to the money-spinning group phase of the annual competition.