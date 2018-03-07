7 March 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria/Tunisia: Plateau Utd Beaten 4-2 By Tunisia's Etoile

Tagged:

Related Topics

Plateau United's CAF Champions League hopes are hanging by a thread after the Nigerian league champions were outgunned 4-2 by Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia on Tuesday in Sousse.

The first round return leg match will be played in Jos with the overall winners advancing to the group stage of the competition.

The North Africans were simply a different class from the NPFL champions, who though pulled two goals back late on to give them a fighting chance in the second leg.

Amr Marey opened scoring for the home team after only just two minutes, before Amine Chemiti made it 2-0 two minutes later.

Chemiti then completed his brace after just eight minutes.

Aikhali Bangoura scored the Tunisians' fourth goal, before Plateau United pulled a goal back via the penalty spot on 70 minutes through midfielder Raphael Ayagwa.

Plateau United scored a vital second goal on the road in the 82nd minute through the lively Tosin Omoyele.

Also in the CAF Champions League, MFM FC will host Algerian club, MC AGER at the Agege Stadium this afternoon for a place in the lucrative group phase.

Today inside the Stade de l'Amitie in Cotonou, Enyimba will hope for a result when they come up against Energie FC, who upset mighty Hafia FC of Guinea, in a CAF Confederation Cup Round of 32. Enyimba, winners of the prestigious CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004, were drawn bye in the preliminary round matches.

The overall winners over the two legs will progress to the money-spinning group phase of the annual competition.

Nigeria

Abduction of Schoolgirls Will Never Happen Again, Buhari Vows

As the country and parents continue to grieve over the abduction of 110 schoolgirls from Government Girls' Science and… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.