South Africa: Tickets for Boks' Bloemfontein Test Go On Sale

Tickets for the Springboks ' second Incoming Series Test against England - which will be the 40th Test between these sides - on Saturday, June 16 at the Toyota Stadium in Bloemfontein are now available, with prices starting at only R100.

In launching the ticket sales in Bloemfontein, the Free State Rugby Union said they are excited about the prospect of hosting the important Test at match. The union have urged supporters in central South Africa and surrounding areas to secure their tickets early and to show their passionate support for the Springboks.

"It is a special occasion for the Free State and its people. It will be a great privilege to see the Springboks and England play in Bloemfontein," said Jerry Segwaba, the President of the Free State Rugby Union.

According to Harold Verster, Managing Director of the Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd, they are aiming for a good crowd: "We looked at the needs of our supporters and created more ticket categories to offer more affordable ticket prices.

"We are therefore pleased that ticket prices will start from as little as R100 each," said Verster.

By playing the powerful English side in Bloemfontein, the Springboks will also contribute towards a huge economic injection for the local economy, explained the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Free State Cheetahs (Pty) Ltd, Ryno Opperman.

"History shows that a Springbok Test match can result in a total contribution of R155 million to the local economy," said Opperman.

"It is also projected that a Test can result in the creation or sustainment of approximately 400 temporary and permanent jobs. So there is huge benefit in hosing such an important event."

The last time the South Africa and England met in Bloemfontein was on 26 May 2007, when the Boks won by 58-10. England's last victory in South Africa was in Bloemfontein, in 2000, but Eddie Jones' team won the most recent meeting between the sides, by 37-21, on 12 November 2016 at Twickenham in London.

Tickets are now available at the Toyota Stadium ticket office or online at www.fscheetahs.co.za.

Source: Sport24