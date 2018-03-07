International relations minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has ordered staff members of her ministry to adhere to the cost-cutting measures, and improve service delivery.

Nandi-Ndaitwah made the remarks during the general meeting with staff members at her ministry in Windhoek yesterday.

The minister wants her ministry to adhere to the cost-cutting measures introduced by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) earlier last month.

Last month, the OPM introduced stricter measures aimed at reducing the costs of running the public service in the next three years.

These include proposals aimed at limiting foreign travel to two trips a year for civil servants, control the abuse of state vehicles, root out ghost workers, and crack down on wastage by using emails instead of paper.

The minister urged staff members to operate within the prescribed framework by re-organising "our priorities, and placing emphasis on key desirable objectives", to make sure that operations continue unhindered, while applying effective resources management.

"We must all be positive, and believe in the fact that we can achieve more with less. The thinking of limited resources should be an empowerment for us to do more in the best interest of our people," she said.

The minister also expressed disappointment at the way communication is being handled at the ministry, saying the speed of communication has been disappointingly slow.

She furthermore pointed out poor time management by some staff members, which she says resulted in "unsatisfactory service delivery".

"Let us, therefore, cultivate a culture of professionalism and mutual respect towards one another in the quest for performance excellence.

"As alluded to by the President (Hage Geingob) during his New Year's message, as public officials, we are not doing a favour to our people by working in the public space. We have an obligation to deliver service on time," she stressed.

At the same occasion, Nandi-Ndaitwah welcomed the newly appointed deputy minister, Christine //Hoëbes, and paid tribute to the former deputy ministers, Peya Mushelenga and Maureen Hinda.

Mushelenga is now the new minister of urban and rural development, taking over from Sophia Shaningwa (who became Swapo party secretary general), while Hinda is the new deputy minister of home affairs and immigration.