7 March 2018

Malawi: Tiya Somba-Banda Eyes Sulom Presidency - Bottoman Won't Seek Re-Election

By Green Muheya

Super League of Malawi (Sulom) president Innocent Bottoman says he will not seek re-election when the association goes to polls February 2019 and elight league governing body's treasurer-general Tiya Somba-Banda has expressed interest to contest for the hot seat.

Somba-Banda reportedly told the executive meeting held over the weekend that he will be interested to fill Bottoman's shoes when he leaves office.

He has served Sulom as treasurer for two terms and now wants to be elevated as the body's president.

"I am indeed vying for the presidency.

" I have what it takes to be president of Sulom," said Somba-Banda.

He prides himself of having "vast experience" having been the fiscal czar for Sulom in two terms where he has been responsible for financial prudence.

According to Somba-Banda, gate revenue in Super League matches has been "increasing drastically"during his tenure.

He also touts a regime of financial discipline.

"Every penny is accounted for. The aim is to ensure that clubs benefit at the end of the day,"he said.

Somba-Banda said he will unveil his manifesto on improving the domestic league in due course.

